Besiktas draws with Porto to reach Champions League last 16
Istanbul's football club Besiktas came from behind to clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 by drawing with visiting Porto 1-1.
Besiktas players celebrate after the match against Porto at the Vodafone Arena in Istanbul, Turkey on November 21,2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
November 21, 2017

Istanbul's football club Besiktas came from behind to clinch a place in the Champions League last 16 by drawing with visiting Porto 1-1 on Tuesday.

Porto defender Felipe stunned the boisterous home fans when he scored inside the first half hour, but his Brazilian compatriot Talisca equalized before the break when Cenk Tosun lifted the ball over Felipe and eluded three defenders to set him up for an easy finish.

Ryan Babel went closest earlier on for Besiktas, forcing a save from Jose Sa, who was still preferred to Iker Casillas in the Porto goal. Babel also hit the crossbar in the second half as the home side pushed harder for the winner.

Besiktas won 3-1 in the reverse fixture in Portugal on Sept. 13.

The point is enough for the Istanbul-based side to top Group G, four points more than Porto with one round of group games remaining.

Contesting Porto for second place in the group, Monaco was hosting German debutant Leipzig later Tuesday.

SOURCE:AP
