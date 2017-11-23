Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an accord on Thursday over terms for the return of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh, both governments said.

The deal was signed after a meeting in Naypyidaw between Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Bangladesh foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.

But it comes amid concern that Myanmar’s powerful army could prove obstructive.

Rights groups have accused the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar of carrying out mass rape and other atrocities during what it called a counter-insurgency operation launched in response to attacks by Rohingya militants on police posts and an army base late August in Rakhine state.

TRT World'sLaila Humaira reports.

On Wednesday, the United States said the military operation that drove 620,000 Rohingya to seek sanctuary in neighbouring Bangladesh amounted to “ethnic cleansing."

That charge echoed an accusation first levelled by top UN officials in the early days of the humanitarian crisis.

Myanmar is seeking to ease international pressure by striking an initial agreement on returns. Dhaka wants to ensure overstretched refugee camps that have mushroomed in the Cox’s Bazar region don’t become permanent.

Return could start in two months

The return of the refugees should start in two months, the pact says. A joint working group will be set up in three weeks and a specific bilateral arrangement for repatriation “will be concluded in a speedy manner,” the Bangladesh foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

“We are ready to take them back as soon as possible after Bangladesh sends the forms back to us,” Myint Kyaing, a permanent secretary at Myanmar’s ministry of labour, immigration and population, said, referring to forms the Rohingya must complete with personal details before repatriation.

In its statement, Myanmar said the deal was based on the 1992-1993 repatriation pact between the two countries that followed a previous spasm of violence in Myanmar.

On the basis of the 1992-1993 agreement, Myanmar would accept those who could present identity documents issued to the Rohingya by governments in the past, Myint Kyaing said.

Although the world Muslim body, the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, and a number of countries have portrayed the matter as an international issue, Myanmar wants it resolved via two-way talks.