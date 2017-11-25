Syria's opposition on Friday selected a chief negotiator for a unified delegation to next week's UN-brokered peace talks with Bashar al Assad's regime in Geneva.

Nasr Hariri, head of the opposition High Negotiations Committee, was picked to lead a 36-member negotiating team for the talks on November 28, after three days of intense negotiations between various opposition groups in Riyadh.

"Hariri was selected as the head of the delegation today," opposition member Jamal Suleiman told reporters.

The unified delegation will comprise of members from various groups including the High Negotiations Committee (HNC) -- the largest bloc in the opposition -- as well as the Cairo and Moscow-based platforms.