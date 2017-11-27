Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed on Monday to correct “historical injustice” in a speech to Filipino Muslim rebels as his government seeks to reignite a stalled peace process in the nation’s troubled south.

He made the remarks at a mammoth gathering hosted by the country’s main Muslim guerrilla group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), but which has also brought together Christians, rival Muslim factions and tribal groups from the southern region of Mindanao.

Since the 1970s, Muslims have been waging a rebellion seeking autonomy or independence in the southern areas of the mainly Catholic Philippines that they regard as their ancestral homeland.

The conflict has claimed more than 120,000 lives and left large areas of Mindanao in poverty.

Mr Duterte, who boasts of having Muslim ancestry, warned that the region could see worse violence if the issue is not resolved.

“What is at stake here is the preservation of the Filipino republic and to correct historical injustice,” he said.

Mr Duterte said that during the decades when the Philippines was under Spanish and then American colonial rule, the Christian majority had taken control of vast parts of Mindanao, leaving native Muslims and other tribes marginalised.

He also warned that the violence could be exacerbated if followers of Daesh flee to the Philippines after losing their bases in the Middle East.

Mr Duterte’s warning came just a month after foreign and local pro-Daesh groups ravaged Mindanao’s main Muslim city Marawi, defeated only in October after a five-month conflict which left over 1,000 people dead.

The 10,000-strong MILF signed a peace deal in 2014 that would give the nation’s Muslim minority self-rule over parts of Mindanao, but the proposed law to implement the pact has not managed to get through Congress.