Thousands of supporters and critics of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte staged rallies on Thursday for and against his plan to declare a "revolutionary government," which has fuelled fears of a looming dictatorship.

Duterte warned last month he was prepared to establish a "revolutionary government" to fend off alleged efforts to oust him. He railed against the press, European lawmakers and other critics of his drug war, which has left thousands dead and led rights groups to warn of a crime against humanity.

Duterte, who has courted Beijing while loosening his nation's alliance with Washington, also alleged the US Central Intelligence Agency was part of a plot to destabilise him, and warned he would jail all of his opponents, as well as the communist leaders.

Duterte's critics fear the 72-year-old, who has repeatedly threatened to impose martial law, is intent on dragging the country back into dictatorship and allow himself more freedom in prosecuting his drug war.

Under his centrepiece anti-drug campaign, police have said they have killed almost 4,000 "drug personalities" but human rights activists charge that thousands more have been killed by vigilantes and rogue policemen.

Presidential palace protests

On Thursday pro-Duterte and anti-Duterte protesters, each rally numbering more than 2,000, gathered in front of the presidential palace in Manila with riot police separating them.