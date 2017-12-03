Talal Silo, a former spokesperson of the SDF in Syria, recently defected and came to Turkey.

In a tell-all interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Silo said the SDF are a group dominated by PKK/PYD members who have been exploiting oil resources in Syria since 2012.

Silo said the PKK sells the oil abroad and money earned was invested in banks in Lebanon and later transferred to Europe.

Silo said he joined the YPG, but later ended up being asked to join the SDF.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD which is considered by Turkey as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

In its more than three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK have killed more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

"Exit to the Mediterranean"

He also spoke about the organisation’s "exit to the Mediterranean" project.