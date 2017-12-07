TÜRKİYE
Turkish president set to undertake landmark visit to Greece
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the first Turkish president to visit Greece since Celal Bayar's trip to Athens in 1952.
President Erdogan is embarking on a two-day official trip to Greece on the invitation of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos. / Reuters Archive
December 7, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is all set to visit Greece on Thursday in a first such trip by a Turkish president in 65 years.

Erdogan is embarking on the two-day official visit on the invitation of Greece's President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

Turkey's presidential aide, Ibrahim Kalin says the visit "will take the two countries' relations to a higher level."

Erdogan will be the first Turkish president to visit Greece since Celal Bayar who undertook the visit to Greece in 1952.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
