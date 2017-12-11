US President Donald Trump announced his decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy there on December 6. Leaders from the Middle East and Europe, even the Pope, have openly opposed the decision.

The move is a violation of international law, and goes against UN Security Council resolutions.

In solidarity with Palestinians, mass crowds gathered in protest in front US and Israeli embassies worldwide after Friday prayers last week. At least two Palestinian protesters were killed by Israeli forces, and dozens of others were injured.

For Palestinians, the decision is neither simply a matter of an embassy building in Jerusalem, nor about the concerns regarding Trump’s peace plan for Palestine, analysts say. It is the fact that the decision itself will show its impact which will determine the future of the city, even before being put in force.

“In fact, the decision of moving it, actually has an equal impact as the moving of the embassy. It doesn't matter if they [the US] move it now or postpone,” an expert on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and journalist, Ayse Karabat, told TRT World.

Moving an embassy from one place to another is a process that takes at least a couple of years. But two countries, the Philippines and the Czech Republic already announced that they would consider moving their embassies to Jerusalem shortly after Trump formally announced the decision.

“The situation could affect the Palestinians looking at how many countries will follow the US’s lead on the Jerusalem decision,” Abdullah Marouf, an assistant professor from 29 Mayis University told TRT World.

The status of holy sites in Jerusalem

Marouf says, as more official support Israel finds after the US, more concerns will arise over the status of Jerusalem, and over the issues around it, which has caused conflict between Israel and Palestine for decades—the lives of Palestinians in the city, and the holy sites which are sacred to all Abrahamic religions, Christianity, Islam, and Judaism.

“If Jerusalem is being recognised by more and more countries in the world as a whole one city, and as one capital of Israel, it means Masjid al Aqsa will no longer be up to the status quo and Israel can do whatever it wants with the mosques,” Marouf says.

The holy sites in East Jerusalem have been controlled by Jordan since 1967, when Israel occupied that part of the city. The status of Palestinian citizens in the divided city then undermined to “permanent residents”—and their identification can easily be revoked by Israel at any time.

Marouf says, if the US influence grows bigger, it may lead to Palestinian residents “no longer becoming legitimate residents of Jerusalem for international law” as well.