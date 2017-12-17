WORLD
Family owned company in Bosnia preserves wood carving tradition
For the Niksic family in the Bosnian town of Konjic, it's more than just a craft.
This image shows the Niksic family in Konjic, Bosnia. December 17, 2017. (Screenshot) / TRTWorld
December 17, 2017

In a town of Konjic in southern Bosnia, a family owned company has long kept the tradition of wood carving alive.  

Now, the Niksic family has raised the craft to another level by incorporating it into modern furniture design.

"It's love. Ever since I can remember, I used to come into my father's workshop, I used to play with the leftover wood, I played with used nails, so the love for wood has remained stuck in my heart," says Besim Niksic, owner of "Zanat" company.

The Konjic wood carving design was recently added to UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

"I hope that our story serves as an inspiration to others in Bosnia, how through engagement, through creativity you can preserve and promote our cultural heritage and how it can all be economically viable," says Orhan Niksic, co-founder of the company.

For the Niksic brothers, running the woodcarving workshop is a way to preserve the craft and this tradition.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic explains.

SOURCE:TRT World
