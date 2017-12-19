WORLD
3 MIN READ
Investors want Chevron to quit Myanmar over human rights abuse
Islamic fund leads campaign to make the oil giant consider ending its operation in Myanmar where minority Rohingya people are being killed and forced into exile.
Investors want Chevron to quit Myanmar over human rights abuse
Thousands of Rohingya people displaced by military operation in Myanmar live in dire circumstances in Bangladesh. / Reuters
December 19, 2017

An Islamic finance firm, which is a shareholder in oil giant Chevron Corporation, said on Monday it is pushing the oil producer to consider ending operations in Myanmar where minority Rohingya Muslims are being persecuted. 

The activist investor, US-based Azzad Asset Management, has filed a shareholder resolution that Chevron's board of directors consider how it could avoid risks "posed by doing business with governments complicit in genocide or crimes against humanity."

Azzad filed a similar resolution at the last Chevron shareholder meeting, garnering support from 6 percent of votes cast.

More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to southern Bangladesh since the end of August after violence erupted in the Rakhine State. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and United Nations officials have decried the crackdown against the minority as a form of genocide.

Chevron, the second-largest US-based oil producer, does business in Myanmar through a subsidiary, Unocal Myanmar Offshore. 

It has projects that include a minority interest in natural gas production and a pipeline, according to the company's website.

In a statement to Reuters on Monday, Chevron spokeswoman Melissa Ritchie said the company "values the ongoing dialogue with the stockholders on this critical issue of violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar."

Recommended

Chevron has the option of accepting the proposal or asking the US Securities and Exchange Commission to allow it to block it. 

If Chevron moves to block, Azzad would have the chance to appeal to the SEC. 

In August this year, a group of investors representing more than $30 billion in assets, asked Chevron to press Myanmar government to stop military violence against the Rohingya population. 

Chevron has production sharing contract with the government-sponsored Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise to explore oil and gas in the Rakhine Basin.

The investors say this necessitates the need for Chevron to express its concern over human rights situation.

“We cannot maintain ‘business as usual’ in a country where allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide persist,” a statement by the group said. 

Explore
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin