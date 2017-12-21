TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
More than 50 suspected Daesh members arrested in Turkey
In a joint operation conducted simultaneously in Istanbul and Izmir on Thursday, 55 suspected members of Daesh are arrested.
More than 50 suspected Daesh members arrested in Turkey
Turkey on Thursday has arrested 55 suspected members of Daesh. The joint operation has been simultaneously carried out in Istanbul and Izmir. / AA
December 21, 2017

At least 55 people have been arrested for their suspected links to Daesh during counterterrorism operations in Istanbul and Izmir, a police source said on Thursday.

Anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous operations at 12 locations in seven districts of Istanbul apprehending 45 foreigners who were allegedly planning to carry out an attack, the source – who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media –  said.

During the raid, police also seized a number of documents and digital tools.

Separately, police also rounded up 10 Daesh suspects in the western province of Izmir during simultaneous operations in the city.

Recommended

The arrests came after Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 11 suspects.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey so far, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians in suicide bombs, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan