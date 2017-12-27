Colombian pop star Shakira on Wednesday cancelled the remainder of her world tour because of a problem with her vocal cords and said she hoped to be back on stage in June of next year.

"Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal," Shakira said in a statement on her website.

The "Hips Don't Lie" star cancelled the European leg of her "El Dorado World Tour" in November.