POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Pop star Shakira cancels tour due to a problem with her vocal cords
Famous for such hits as "Hips Don't Lie" and "Whenever, Wherever," Shakira cancels remainder of her world tour with hopes of a return to the stage next year.
Pop star Shakira cancels tour due to a problem with her vocal cords
Colombian singer Shakira performs at the opening concert for the soccer World Cup at Orlando stadium in Soweto, South Africa, 10 jun 2010 in this file photo. / AP
December 27, 2017

Colombian pop star Shakira on Wednesday cancelled the remainder of her world tour because of a problem with her vocal cords and said she hoped to be back on stage in June of next year.

"Though I very much hoped to be able to recover my vocal cords in time to pick the tour back up in January, and after exploring many options to that effect, I have accepted that this is an injury that simply needs more time and care to heal," Shakira said in a statement on her website.

The "Hips Don't Lie" star cancelled the European leg of her "El Dorado World Tour" in November.

Recommended

She said she hoped to resume the tour in June 2018 with concerts in Europe, the United States and Latin America.

"I feel for all of you who planned ahead to come to these shows and who have been so patient as I took the time needed to figure out the best course of action with my doctors," Shakira said.

"I really can't wait for June!" she added. "I promise to give you all of me and more from the minute I get on that stage and I am counting the days till showtime!"

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
'No one in the tower': Government shutdown triggers flight turmoil across America's skies
By Sadiq S Bhat
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar