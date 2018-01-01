An Indian court has ordered the exhumation of the remains of a baby born to a teenage rape survivor so that a paternity test could be conducted, police said on Monday.

The ruling came after the teenage mother withdrew an allegation of rape against a New Delhi businessman.

Police said the teenager was aged between 14 and 15 and had initially accused the man of raping her repeatedly when she visited the capital, New Delhi in February.

She gave birth to a baby girl in October, but the child died a few days later.

Police arrested the suspect in July and charged him with raping a minor.

It is not unusual for victims to withdraw allegations of rape in India, often under pressure from friends or family of the defendant, or in return for a financial settlement.