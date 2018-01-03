There is no precise global tally of children living in orphanages. But the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates their number to be more than 2.7 million.

UNICEF and independent experts say that traditional orphanage life can harm a child's physical and mental growth.

In recent decades, a global effort has shut down many traditional children’s homes. But much still needs to be done.

Romania — where orphanages were once infamous for their appalling conditions — aims to be the first country to close these old-style orphanages for good.