WORLD
2 MIN READ
Romania revamps its orphanages
Romania aims to replace the last of its socialist-era orphanages with family-style children's homes in the next five years.
Romania revamps its orphanages
This November 3, 2017 file photo shows children at the Robin Hood orphanage trying a ballet move while posing for a photo in a corridor with painted windows, in Bucharest, Romania. / AP
January 3, 2018

There is no precise global tally of children living in orphanages. But the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) estimates their number to be more than 2.7 million.

UNICEF and independent experts say that traditional orphanage life can harm a child's physical and mental growth.

In recent decades, a global effort has shut down many traditional children’s homes. But much still needs to be done.

Romania — where orphanages were once infamous for their appalling conditions — aims to be the first country to close these old-style orphanages for good.

Recommended

A charity called the Robin Hood Centre is now building two family-style residences in the country with the help of the Hope and Homes for Children organisation to help children live in a family environment.

"When we began here in the late 1990s there were approximately 105,000 children confined into the state or system here in Romania. We have now brought that down to just over 7,000" says Mark Waddington, Chief Executive of Hope and Homes for Children.

TRT World’sKerry Alexandra has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time