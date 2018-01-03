WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ugandan woman is a pioneer in the furniture business
The World Bank says more people are starting up their own businesses in Africa, and many are women. In Uganda, one woman is inspiring others by challenging stereotypes in the country's furniture industry. Sean Oseku reports.
Ugandan woman is a pioneer in the furniture business
Evelyn Zalwango (R) and her team, Awaka Furniture, in Uganda's capital, Kampala. / TRTWorld
January 3, 2018

According to the United Nations, sub-Saharan Africa has the world's highest rate of women entrepreneurs, and the number of women in the labour force in Africa has increased by 3.2% in the past two decades.

One such example in Uganda is Evelyn Zalwango, who started a furniture business that has become an inspiration for many women.

Zalwango graduated in 2006 as an information technology specialist.

Recommended

But she dropped her career to launch Awaka Furniture in Uganda's capital, Kampala. She now employs about 50 people and brings in sales of $200,000 a year.

TRT World’sSean Oseku has Zalwango's story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests