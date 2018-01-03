President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted former White House adviser Steve Bannon as having "lost his mind" in the fallout over damaging comments Bannon made about Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, in excerpts of a new book.

Trump, who had continued to speak privately with Bannon in the months after firing him as the White House chief strategist last August, essentially cut ties with Bannon in a blistering statement issued after Bannon's comments about Don Jr came to light.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind," Trump said.

Trump said Bannon had little to do with his presidential victory in 2016 but was to blame for the loss of a Republican-held US Senate seat in Alabama in December when accused child molester Roy Moore, who both Bannon and Trump had backed, lost to Democrat Doug Jones.

"Now that he is on his own, Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans," Trump said.

"Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well." Trump added.

Bannon expressed derision and astonishment over the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in New York in which a Russian lawyer was said to be offering damaging information about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, according to the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff.