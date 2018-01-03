A Turkish banker was found guilty on Wednesday by a jury in New York on five charges related to conspiracy and bank fraud but was acquitted of money laundering.

The verdict by a panel of six men and six women against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, 47, the former deputy chief executive officer of Turkey’s Halkbank, was reached after more than three weeks of testimony and four days of deliberation.

The guilty counts include violating US sanctions against Iran, crimes to deceive the US and defrauding US banks.

Judge Richard Berman will sentence Atilla on April 11 but defence attorneys are expected to appeal the verdict that could land Atilla in prison for as much as 95 years.

Atilla was arrested in the US earlier this year for allegedly violating American sanctions against Iran.

The government’s case hinged on the testimony of Reza Zarrab, who was arrested in the US in 2016 on similar charges.

The Turkish businessman pleaded guilty to the charges just prior to the start of the trial and testified for prosecutors against Atilla.

The case has driven another wedge between Washington and Ankara that have had strained relations in the recent past.