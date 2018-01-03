WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chain of quakes rattle northwestern US state
"Earthquake swarms" follow magnitude-3.9 quake around Mount St Helens in Washington state, officials say.
Chain of quakes rattle northwestern US state
Mount St Helens is best known for a spectacular eruption in 1980 that coated the region in ash and blew off the mountain's peak. / AP
January 3, 2018

A series of small earthquakes around Mount St Helens in Washington state startled residents as far away as Portland, Oregon, and Seattle early on Wednesday.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said a magnitude-3.9 quake hit around 12:38 am (local time). Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it, including those about 112km to the south in Portland.

Even though quakes have been located near Mount St Helens, they're not caused by the magma underneath the volcano, said Bill Steele, seismic network outreach director.

Mount St Helens is best known for a spectacular eruption in 1980 that coated the region in ash and blew off the mountain's peak. It killed 57 people and came within minutes of a magnitude-5.1 earthquake.

Earthquake swarms

The larger quake on Wednesday was followed minutes later by a magnitude-2.7 temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then. 

Recommended

Steele said it's fairly typical to see earthquake swarms in the area though somewhat unusual to have one with a magnitude-3.9 quake.

Seth Moran, the scientist-in-charge at the US Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory said that despite the abundant seismic activity, it's believed to be "pretty normal tectonic activity that just happened to be close" to the mountain, The Seattle Times reported .

"We don't think it's related to Mount St Helens because the pattern of earthquakes, and the style of how they occur, is very different," Moran said.

The pattern of one large shock followed by a series of weaker aftershocks is "typical, predictable and not that impressive" for the region, Moran said.

Scientists continually record activity in and around Mount St Helens, including tiny temblors and gas releases.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests