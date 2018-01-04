WORLD
Pakistan says ready to face US action after Trump's tweet
Pakistan's army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor says they want to continue co-operation with the US but will not compromise on national interests and prestige.
In this April 17, 2017 file photo Pakistan's army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor addresses a news conference in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 4, 2018

Pakistan was ready to face any US action in the wake of President Donald Trump's tweet on New Year's Day threatening the country, the defence minister and the army spokesman said.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir said on Thursday there should be "no doubt or fear as the defence of Pakistan is in competent and strong hands."

Earlier, army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan's response would be in line with the wishes of the Pakistani people.

Trump has accused Islamabad of providing a safe haven for terrorists. On Monday, he tweeted that the United States had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years and had gotten nothing in return but "lies & deceit."

TRT World spoke to journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai from Pakistan about the recent tensions between Washington and Islamabad.

Washington confirmed it would withhold $255 million in US military aid to Pakistan this year, a threat first issued last August when Trump announced his Afghan policy, which took aim at Pakistan and demanded an end to Islamabad's alleged support for the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan denies supporting militants, pointing to its own war against extremist groups battling to overthrow the government.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports.

In contrast to recent visits by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis who spoke of "engagement and trust-building during their visits here ... now President Trump and Vice President Pence are talking of threats, insults and putting Pakistan on notice," Dastagir said.

"We have to develop our strategy cool-headedly, after analysing the both sides of US administration."

On Wednesday night, Ghafoor told local Geo TV that Pakistan wanted to continue co-operation with the US but will not "compromise on national interests and prestige."

"Allies don't fight," he said, adding that "the US should realise how Pakistan has been co-operative in the war against terror."

Pakistan says much of the money it received from the US came as reimbursement in coalition support for services the country provided in the war on terror. It says the US still owes Pakistan $9 billion in the coalition support fund.

The uneasy US-Pakistan relationship has been on a downward spiral since the 2011 US operation that killed Osama bin Laden in his hideout in the Pakistani town of Abbottabad.

SOURCE:AP
