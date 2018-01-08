WORLD
The last unblocked road in and out of Yemen's Taiz
The last route to Taiz is still a lifeline for the city's people, every other road is controlled by Houthi rebels, who have imposed a blockade for over two years.
January 8, 2018

Taiz is a frontline city in Yemen's war, with rebel forces blockading almost all the entrances to the city.

There's now only one route to Taiz, that used to be Yemen's second-most populous city, with a dry river bed and a mountain road along the way.

Every other road is controlled by Houthi rebels, who have imposed a blockade for over two years.

TRT World's Middle East Reporter, Abubakr Al-Shamahi took that road into the city, where a humanitarian disaster is unfolding.

