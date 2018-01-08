Three-times grand slam champion Andy Murray underwent hip surgery on Monday and is determined to return to action in time for this year's Wimbledon.

Murray posted on Facebook that the surgery in Melbourne was "successful" and he will "come back from this."

The 30-year-old Briton has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon last July and despite coming through a one-set exhibition in Abu Dhabi last week, the Briton decided to focus on rehabilitation.