Two ongoing Supreme Court cases in India — both involving the country’s increasingly beleaguered Muslim community — should be seen as historic tests for the resilience of secularism in the South Asian state.

That India’s much-vaunted constitutional secularism has come to this fragile state demonstrates that it is only as strong as its leaders’ commitment to it. That commitment is eroding as the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules in 19 of India’s 29 states, with a new generation of radicalised Hindu nationalists growing to reject the country’s foundational Nehruvian principles, which they deride as “sickularism.”

The first Supreme Court case involves the dispute over the site of the 16th century Babri Mosque, destroyed in 1992 by a mob of Hindu extremists — including leading figures in the BJP — who claimed that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple and the birthplace of the deity Ram.

According to prominent historians, including K.N. Panikkar, there is no historical evidence that a temple existed on the site, though the present city of Ayodhya, where the Babri Masjid is located, became holy for Hinduism during the Mughal era and a platform adjacent to the mosque was used for Hindu prayers into the 19th century.

Hindu extremists, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have pledged to build the Ram Mandir (temple) on the site of the destroyed mosque. Calls to build the temple have become a rallying cry for the Hindu right since the 1980s, which has mobilised the issue for electoral gain.

Two decades ago, the BJP’s LK Advani, while addressing parliament, said, “You must recognise the fact that from two seats in Parliament in 1985 we have come to 117 seats in 1991. This has happened primarily because we took up this issue [Ayodhya].”

But the Ram Mandir movement is more than an electoral ploy. For India’s Hindu extremists, its construction on the ruins of a 16th century mosque they destroyed will culminate in the creeping rejection of India’s Islamic heritage and cementing the countries identity as a “Hindu rashtra” or “Hindu nation.”

The “Hindu rashtra” and Ram Mandir movements are two sides of the same coin. As the Harvard-educated senior BJP official Subramanian Swamy tweeted earlier this year, “Ram Mandir and true Hindu Rashtra are inevitable destiny for Bharat Mata [Mother India]. That will be the renaissance for India.”

For now, the fate of the site rests in the hands of India’s Supreme Court, which has to decide in the coming weeks whether or not to uphold the 2010 decision by the Allahabad High Court to allot two-thirds of the site to two Hindu plaintiffs — one of which was the Hindu deity Ram — and the final third to a Muslim endowment.

In its decision, the high court, citing the “faith and belief of the Hindus,” awarded the main portion of the former mosque site to the Hindus. A dissenting judge – a Hindu – argued that Hindus had rights to the entire property.

As the Babri mosque case approaches its final stretch, India’s Supreme Court is also hearing a case involving the conversion of a Hindu woman to Islam and her subsequent marriage to a Muslim man.

In 2015, the twenty-something Hindu woman Akhila Ashokan converted to Islam, adopting the name Hadiya.

Her father filed two petitions with the Kerala High Court over the course of 2016, one alleging that she was forcibly converted and the other claiming that she was going to be kidnapped and taken abroad to join the so-called Islamic State group. By the year’s end, she married a Muslim man, an act the court found to be suspicious. The Kerala High Court ordered her to return home to the custody of her parents and, in May of this year, annulled her marriage.