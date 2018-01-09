WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nigeria political parties to select presidential candidates by October 7
Marking the end of President Muhammadu Buhari's first term, presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on Febuary 16 next year.
Nigeria political parties to select presidential candidates by October 7
This file photo taken on May 12, 2016 shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari arriving to attend the Anti-Corruption Summit London 2016, at Lancaster House in central London. Buhari will return home on August 19, 2017 after spending more than 100 days in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment, his office said. / AFP
January 9, 2018

Nigeria's political parties must select their candidates for the country's 2019 presidential election between Aug. 18 and Oct. 7 this year, the electoral commission said on Tuesday in a timetable of the polling process.

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 16, 2019, marking the end of President Muhammadu Buhari's first term. Buhari has not said if he will seek re-election.

In addition to outlining the deadline to select candidates, the timetable published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated that official campaigns for the presidential parliamentary elections would begin on Nov. 18.

"The Commission wishes to assure Nigerians that we are determined to strictly adhere to the timetable and schedule of activities," INEC said in a statement.

Recommended

Buhari, 75, took office in May 2015 after winning elections that year following a campaign in which he vowed to crack down on endemic corruption and crush the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

Although the president has not said whether he will run in the next election, the minister of communications last week said he would chair a group to support the re-election of Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

It is common practice for the campaign to re-elect a Nigerian president to begin with such support groups before the incumbent declares an intention to run again.

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and key Buhari ally, quit the ruling All Progressives Congress and said he was prepared to run in 2019. He joined the opposition People's Democratic Party last month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time