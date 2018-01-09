Nigeria's political parties must select their candidates for the country's 2019 presidential election between Aug. 18 and Oct. 7 this year, the electoral commission said on Tuesday in a timetable of the polling process.

Presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 16, 2019, marking the end of President Muhammadu Buhari's first term. Buhari has not said if he will seek re-election.

In addition to outlining the deadline to select candidates, the timetable published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated that official campaigns for the presidential parliamentary elections would begin on Nov. 18.

"The Commission wishes to assure Nigerians that we are determined to strictly adhere to the timetable and schedule of activities," INEC said in a statement.