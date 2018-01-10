The battle for Idlib – the last remaining rebel-held province in Syria – has begun. Shortly prior to Christmas, Assad’s forces, backed by a wave of Russian airstrikes, began a major military campaign in northwest Syria. The move started despite assurances from Russia and Iran that they would adhere to a "de-escalation zone" agreement and guarantee that Assad’s forces would also respect the internationally backed deal to halt the fighting in areas not under control of Daesh. On Tuesday, Turkey summoned the ambassadors of Russia and Iran – Assad’s main patrons and signatories to the de-escalation zone agreement with Ankara – as a result of Assad’s continued gross violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Daesh forces in the eastern Syrian provinces of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor have functionally been defeated. But remnants of Daesh have still managed to retreat into the deep desert wilderness and shift to guerrilla warfare following the collapse of the group's leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi'sso-called caliphate.

By November, Russian military command operating out of their permanent base in Hmeymim Air Base in Syria’s Latakia province decided that Idlib province, where over two million civilians live and tens of thousands displaced from other parts of Syria now call home, would become the next target.

According to the United Nations, over 60,000 civilians have been displaced since the Idlib campaign was launched late last year. UN reports show that Assad’s air force has reintroduced the use of barrel bombs.

This recently resulted in the total destruction of dozens of schools, medical centres, warehouses, and maternity hospitals. Even ad hoc internally displaced settlements – horridly pitched and exposed to the harsh elements of the Idlib countryside – have borne the brunt of Assad’s barrel bombs, according to watchdogs.

General Suheil al Hassan, perhaps Syria’s most notorious general, has been charged by Assad with the task of re-capturing Idlib. Hassan is a personal favorite of Russian President Vladimir Putin who personally thanked the general during Putin’s surprise visit to the Hmeymim Air Base in December. That Hassan was the only Syrian official sitting next to Assad during their meeting with Putin and Russian general officers, raised eyebrows among observers – particularly given Putin’s lavish praise of Hassan in the presence of Assad.

Hassan’s short-term aim in Idlib is to secure the rebel-controlled highway that connects Aleppo and Damascus and to capture the Abu al Duhur airbase. The latter is of strategic importance as it would significantly enhance the Assad regime’s ability to resupply its forces and allied militias in northern Syria while also providing it a convenient vantage point to launch short-range rockets and air strikes throughout Idlib in its entirety.

Aid workers are warning of another humanitarian disaster given that Idlib had become the destination for so many families forced out of their neighbourhoods and towns as Assad’s forces have advanced in other parts of Syria.

Coupled with freezing winter conditions and the mass of informal settlements and camps for the internally displaced along the Syrian-Turkish border, Assad’s offensive in Idlib has now become a perfect storm that could trigger another mass wave of refugees.