Anthologies are usually labelled as weak competition for series with recurring characters and consistent storylines.

However, fan favourite Black Mirror with its intriguing, self-contained episodes has been receiving worldwide acclaim for its reinvention of the format.

And its much awaited latest season has recently been released to critical acclaim.

To coast off the buzz of Black Mirror's recent success, we decided it was time to reminisce about past anthology shows that hold a special place in pop culture history.

Here’s a list of shows from TRT World that manages to bend the rules of small-screen storytelling.

Masters of Horrors

Devised by movie journalist-turned-filmmaker Mick Garris to showcase the works of today’s most sought-after genre directors, Masters of Horrors became one of the few scary anthologies to become a critical and financial hit.

The success of the series led Garris to create a similar programme, Fear Itself, which failed in ratings due to tough competition from the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Amazing Stories

This was director Steven Spielberg’s own throwback to the cult shows he grew up watching.

Amazing Stories follows the Amblin Entertainment formula of mixing emotional drama, comedy and mystery.