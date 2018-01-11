The Middle East has a long tradition of being awash with conspiracy theories from the sublime to the ridiculous – so much so that long held perceptions have become a reality on the ground.

One such assumption on the Arab street has been that Saudi Arabia has never really pulled its weight behind the Palestinian cause. Some have gone even further to suggest that Saudi Arabia is in bed with Israel: this was a claim held by former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein when he threatened to attack both the Saudis and Israelis in the first Gulf war.

Similarly the former head of Al Qaeda, Osama bin Laden and more recently his son Hamza accused the Saudis of supporting American-Israeli hegemony over Palestine.

The streets of Cairo and the souks of Damascus have been abuzz since the announcement of President Donald Trump’s unilateral decision to announce Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by moving the US Embassy there.

There were not many things that the secular Saddam Hussein agreed on with the radical Osama bin Laden – so what is it that unites these two worldviews in alleging Saudi support for Israel?

Origins

Two of the greatest authorities on the last days of the Ottoman Empire and the struggle for control of the Hejaz have unanimously concluded that the founder of the Saudi Kingdom, Ibn Saud’s power relied first and foremost on his British protectors who financed all his moves and used him against the Ottomans and Hashemites.

Sean McMeekin in his books, The Berlin-Baghdad Express and The Ottoman Endgameargues that while fighting the retreating Ottoman Army, the British made sure Ibn Saud kept attacking them, ensuring that Palestine was eventually lost.

The legendary Ottoman General, Fakhri Pasha, who was defending Medina and the supply lines to Palestine, faced Ibn Saud and his marauding gangs on a daily basis for more than a year after the official surrender of the Ottoman forces. He wrote in detail about the collusion between Ibn Saud, the Wahhabis and their British overlords.

Efraim Karsh wrote in Empires of the Sandand Palestine Betrayed that the British used Ibn Saud carefully so that he would not demand Palestine or Jerusalem which was in stark contrast to Emir Faisal of Transjordan who wanted no compromise on the status of Jerusalem.

Dr. Askar el Enazy in his PhD thesis went into some detail like Karsh in arguing that whilst the British bribes to the Hashemites failed in the final status of Jerusalem, Ibn Saud was both a willing participant and that “the Saudis were at the beck and call of the British” to fight not only the Bani Hashem but also the Ottomans, thereby forfeiting Jerusalem and Palestine. The accusation thus stands not so much that Ibn Saud sold Jerusalem, but rather that in his greed for power in the Hejaz, he ignored Palestine.

This seems eerily similar to the current situation where the Saudis would do anything to fight Iran, Qatar and Yemen rather than focus on the core crisis of the Arab world i.e. Palestine.

Like the charges against Ibn Saud – the same are now being levelled at the Saudis under the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Indeed one of the most popular contemporary Arab films by a renowned Syrian director focused on the greed and collusion between Ibn Saud and the early Zionists.

Arab – Israel wars, whither Saudi Arabia?

Of course since the creation of Israel, the Arabs have fought three comprehensive wars against Israel all led by Egypt and Syria. In 1967 – Nasser and the most powerful Arab army in the shape of Egypt made open accusations against the Saudis for bleeding them dry in Yemen prior to the war against Israel.

The war in Yemen, which pitched the Arab nationalist forces of Nasser, Syria and Algeria against the Saudis, bled the Egyptian army to the extent that they were no longer capable of fighting Israel. The Saudis were once again ably supported by the British and the Israelis, thereby undermining the real burning cause of Jerusalem and Palestine that had been led by Gamal Abdel Nasser.