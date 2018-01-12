The ongoing demonstrations in Iran continue to be discussed both internationally and inside Iran. The demonstrations first started in the city of Mashhad in north-eastern Iran, a place considered holy for Shias.

The protests were against the Rouhani government and the worsening economic conditions in the country and quite quickly took an overtly anti-government overtone.

Mashhad is a conservative base and is home to the ultraconservative Ayatollah Alamul Huda — a close associate of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — who is known for his fierce opposition to Rouhani.

Therefore, accusations by the First Vice-President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri, shortly after the start of the protests that conservatives are behind the movement, without giving any specific names, must be read within this context.

It is noteworthy that Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is also accused of having a hand in the protests.

Iran has witnessed numerous mass demonstrations over the last few decades. There were the student protests in July 1999 in Tehran, during the presidency of Mohammad Khatami. And then the Green Movement of 2009, which was on a much broader scale in terms of issues, and the number of demonstrators. This illustrates that in Iran the tradition of street protests and mass demonstrations is not an alien or extraordinary event.

The current circumstances in Iran mean that there are plenty of indicators which could spark a new wave of protests. Chronic problems that can no longer be neglected, such as the deteriorating economy, bribery, corruption and the failure of Rouhani to fulfil his promises in his second term.

In addition to that, the frustration caused by the Trump administration's de facto invalidation of the nuclear deal of 2015 from which Iran had great hopes reveals how challenging economic and political conditions have become for ordinary Iranians.

Now Trump’s determination to slap new sanctions on Iran based on the latter’s ballistic missile program should also be added. Amidst these hardships the disillusionment created by the bankruptcy of several financial institutions and the parliament’s decision to raise oil prices by 50 percent has added to social tensions.

There are other reasons causing popular dissatisfaction. After the controversial elections in 2009, reformist politicians have been largely side-lined. Former Prime Minister Mir-Hossein Mousavi and the former parliamentary speaker Mehdi Kourrubi — considered as the leading figures of the Green Movement — are still under house arrest.

The Iranian political establishment is riddled with serious tensions. There is the continuing dispute between former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the head of the judiciary, Sadeq Larijani and his brother Ali Larijani, current Spokesman of the Parliament, and the imprisonment of former advisors of Ahmadinajad.

Then there is the tacit and unnamed accusation levelled by Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, against Ahmadinajad as the orchestrator of the recent protests which led to 20 deaths. These tensions show that while the latest bout of protests will end, internal political machinations will likely continue.

It is not certain to what extent the internal tension triggered the demonstration, but another notable aspect of the protests are the slogans about Iran’s foreign policy.