Africans woke up on Friday to find President Donald Trump had finally taken an interest in their continent. It wasn't what people had hoped for.

Using vulgar language, Trump on Thursday questioned why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti and "s***hole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway in rejecting a bipartisan immigration deal.

While members of the Haitian community reacted to Trump's comments immediately, African governments found themselves in an awkward position.

As top recipients of US aid, some hesitated to jeopardise it by criticising Trump, especially as his administration has sought to slash foreign assistance.

"Unless it was specifically said about South Sudan, we have nothing to say," South Sudan government spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said.

But the African media outlets and the continent's young, increasingly connected population were being less shy.

"Casual Friday at the White House is soon to include hoods and tiki torches at this rate," South African media outlet Daily Maverick wrote.

TRT World'sGiles Gibson has the latest from Washington.

Many on the world's second-most populous continent reached for their smartphones, long-practiced in defending the vast and varied region from easy stereotypes.

While 40 percent of the world's poor live in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the International Monetary Fund, the region also has billionaires, reality shows and a growing middle class.

Some quickly decided to own Trump's vulgar language or throw it back in his face.

"Good morning from the greatest most beautiful 's***hole country' in the world!!!" South African Broadcasting Corporation anchor Leanne Manas tweeted.

On Friday, Trump however seemed to be defending himself against the furore over his words.

He implied that he did not describe African and other states as "s***hole countries" during a meeting with legislators over immigration.

"This was not the language used," he said in a tweet.

But the outrage was far from over.

"As someone from South S***hole, Trevor is deeply offended by the president's remarks," The Daily Show tweeted of its South African-born host, Trevor Noah.

In Kenya, East Africa's economic hub, political activist Boniface Mwangi pleaded: "Please don't confuse the #s***hole leaders we Africans elect with our beautiful continent."

More African nations speak

Botswana's called Trump’s comments "reprehensible and racist."

Uganda's state minister for international relations, Henry Okello Oryem, called Trump's remarks "unfortunate and regrettable."

He said, "We pray that the almighty God gives him wisdom to change his mind about people who are suffering and looking for safe haven in America."

South Africa's ruling party ANC called Trump's comment on African immigrants "extremely offensive."

The ANC's deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte said "we would not deign to make comments as derogatory" as Trump's.

The African Union said that it is "frankly alarmed" by Trump's statement.

"Given the historical reality of how many Africans arrived in the US as slaves, this statement flies in the face of all accepted behaviour and practice," AU spokesperson Ebba Kalondo said.

Unfit president

Reacting to Trump's remarks, Haitian community member and Illinois state Senator Kwame Raoul, whose Haitian parents immigrated to the US in the 1950s, said, "I don't think there's any apologising out of this."

"He's demonstrated himself to be unfit, unknowledgeable about the history of this country and the history of contributions that immigrants, particularly Haitian immigrants, have made to this country," the Chicago Democrat said of Trump.

"It makes me embarrassed to have this guy as the president of my country," said Raoul, who's running in Illinois' March primary for state attorney general.

Farah Larrieux, a Haitian immigrant in Miami who represents a national alliance of people like her, said, "This is beyond politics. The guy has no respect for anyone. I am trying not to cry."