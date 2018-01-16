Russian ice skating queen Evgenia Medvedeva leads an all-star cast at this week's European championships which carry special significance with the Olympics barely more than a triple axel away.

The Pyeongchang Games start in just over three weeks and two-time world champion Medvedeva will be out to press home her claims on the women's Olympic title that has been left vacant after the season-ending injury that ruled out 2014 champion Adelina Sotnikova.

Spaniard Javier Fernandez goes for his sixth straight men's European title in Moscow ahead of his last shot at Olympic glory after he narrowly missed the podium four years ago at the Sochi Games.

In pairs, local hopes Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov aim to defend their title while record-breaking French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are set to dazzle in the ice dance.

'Training at full strength'

Medvedeva is unbeaten since 2015 but is recovering from a broken foot which ruled her out of the Grand Prix finals and Russian nationals.

"Evgenia is training at full strength," Russian figure skating chief Alexander Gorshkov told Russia's TASS news agency.

"She is fully focused on her preparation for the European Championships and other forthcoming competitions. She has almost recovered from the injury. Taking into account her character and tenacity, we hope she will come back to the ice in excellent shape."

With Russia under an Olympic ban for state-sponsored doping, Medvedeva is expected to be among a group of Russians approved to compete in Pyeongchang as independents under the name "Olympic Athlete from Russia".

15-year-old's challenge

The 18-year-old Muscovite will have to be near her best this week to see off the threat posed by her compatriot, Alina Zagitova.

A mere 15 years old, Zagitova has swept all before her in this her debut senior season.

The world junior champion is unbeaten, culminating in titles at the Grand Prix Finals and Russian nationals.

"I'm set to show my best at the Europeans on my home ice," the teenager said.