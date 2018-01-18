Pakistani officials said gunmen shot and killed a mother and her daughter who were taking part in an anti-polio campaign in the southwestern city of Quetta.

Local police official Naseeb Ullah says Thursday's attack took place when hundreds of polio teams were vaccinating children to save them from the crippling disease.

"Two terrorists riding a motorbike opened fire on the polio vaccinators in Shalkot area of Quetta city and killed two women health workers on the spot," Muhammad Sharif, a local police officer said.

The attack took place days after Pakistan launched a campaign against polio across the country.

Rescue officials say the slain workers were a mother and her daughter.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi condemned the attack, ordering the concerned authorities to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.