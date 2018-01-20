The fight against Daesh in Syria is mostly over, since it has been defeated in the urban areas of Syria. Weeks later, Russia came up with a plan: All the parties would gather in Sochi to talk about the future of Syria, including the YPG. Turkey harshly opposed this.

And then the US plans on permanent support for the YPG were revealed, despite their promises that co-operation with the YPG would be only until Daesh was defeated. On January 13, the US-led coalition declared that they were creating a new "border defence force", again including the YPG.

The same day, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave the signal for the country’s plans to start an operation in YPG-held Afrin, Syria’s border town with Turkey at its north.

“We will do it all on our own. If the terrorists in Afrin don’t surrender we will tear them down,” he said during a speech in the eastern Turkish city of Elazig.

Since then, Turkey involved in a busy diplomatic traffic with the United States and Russia, two other key players in Syria, to be sure it won’t face any interruptions on its path to eradicate the YPG from Afrin. But for Turkey, their support has not been the key determinant to start the operation, only would have been effective on its scope.

First, Turkish Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar and Intelligence Chief Hakan Fidan went to Moscow on Wednesday to talk about the details of operation.

On Saturday, the US Secretary of State Tillerson called Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, while the US and Russian Chiefs of General Staff were also calling their Turkish counterpart to be apprised over the latest information about Turkey’s plans.

A week after Erdogan’s speech, Turkey launched “Operation Olive Branch" at 5 pm Saturday, despite the lack of full support from the US and Russia.

The US has provided the YPG strategic military equipment and ammunition since 2014 and led them to control nearly a quarter of Syria in the northeast, while Russia has been trying to not to lose whatever small influence it has on the group.

That’s how the YPG ended up with an invitation from Russia for the Sochi meeting, and hosting the Russian troops in northwest city of Afrin, where the US has not any presence.

YPG is a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, and has been waging a deadly armed campaign against the Turkish state for more than 30 years.

Complicated reactions: Russia and the Syrian regime

Russia, which has been backing the Syrian regime actively with its air bombardment against the opposition since September 2015, controls the country’s air space. Now Turkey uses Syrian air space for the aerial operation on Afrin.

Moscow started its co-operation with Ankara in 2016, despite the two countries’ support for the opposing sides, when the US increased its support for the YPG in northeast Syria and angered Turkey. Later same year, both countries became guarantors of four de-escalation zones agreed in Astana talks, which they led along with Iran, in order to reduce fighting between the regime forces and the opposition.

But occasionally preventing Turkey to fight against the YPG, Russia proved they had never absolutely agreed on Turkey’s stance on the group.

The first reaction to Erdogan’s statement on using Turkish military in Afrin came from the Russia-backed Syrian regime. The regime said that if Turkey attacked Afrin, it would face reprisals. Following the regime’s threat, Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli said on Friday that Turkey was aware Syrian regime has a huge support from Russia.

“The regime’s capacity to act on such statements alone are highly limited...This move shouldn’t be seen only as the regime’s ideas,” he said.

A day before the Turkish military took action, reports said the Russian troops were withdrawing from the city. But it was denied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in a press conference. Nevertheless, in the first day of the operation, Russian Defense Ministry confirmed reports regarding Russian troops relocated to Tel Rifat for ‘safety reasons’.

The operation started with the Turkish jets targeting the YPG positions in Afrin. That meant Russia and Turkey has agreed on using the Syrian air space for the operation.

“The operation is being conducted under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions," said the Turkish army in a statement.

Russia reacted in line with its long-term ally Syria, as a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament told Russian RIA news that Moscow will demand in the United Nations that Turkey halt its military operation.

Russia’s first official statement came shortly after the operation has begun. Even though they agreed Turkish fighter jets using the air space it controlled, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Turkey’s operation in Afrin was received with concern in Moscow.