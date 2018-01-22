Angelique Kerber remains the only Grand Slam singles winner in the Australian Open women's draw after avoiding a major upset.

For a while it appeared Kerber's progression could unravel against No. 88 Hsieh Su-wei, a former top-ranked doubles player with a double-handed grip on both sides.

With a mix of slice and chips, lobs and bunts, whippy half-volleys and wristy crosscourt ground strokes off both wings, Taiwan's Hsieh pushed Kerber to the extremes and unsettled her rhythm.

But the former No. 1 held her composure and finally got a succession of breaks to finish off the second set and dominate the third in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory Monday afternoon.

"Credit to her. She played an unbelievable match," said Kerber, who won the Australian and US Open titles and reached No. 1 in 2016. "I was feeling I was running everywhere."

Hsieh has won two Grand Slam doubles titles, and was ranked No. 1 in doubles in 2014. At age 32, she was the oldest woman still in the singles draw, and possibly the wiliest.

"I like to play freestyle," Hsieh said. "Like today I go on the court, if I don't have a plan then I do whatever I can."

The win earned Kerber a quarterfinal spot against US Open finalist Madison Keys.

Keys returned to the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the first time in three years with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 8-seeded Caroline Garcia, and is yet to drop a set so far.