At least seven people were killed on Saturday in a drone airstrike in southeastern Yemen, health officials said.

A drone, which is thought to belong to the US, targeted a vehicle carrying seven civilians in Said district of southeastern Shabwah province.

At least six people were members of the same family, Anadolu Agency quoted local sources as saying.

They were targeted when they were on their way back after recovering a 14-year-old boy from the captivity of Al Qaeda, the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

However, according to security sources who spoke to AFP, all seven passengers were Al Qaeda members. The US considers the Yemen-based Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to be the radical group's most dangerous branch.