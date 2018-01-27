Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette lashed out at Michigan State University for allowing Larry Nassar to sexually abuse girls and women for years, and he took a shot at the school's governing body.

"I don't need advice from the board of trustees," the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan's November election said at a packed news conference on Saturday about his investigation into the school's handling of sexual assault claims against the disgraced doctor.

"Frankly, they should be the last ones providing advice because of their conduct."

Schuette promised a "full and complete investigation" into how Nassar — the former campus sports doctor and USA Gymnastics doctor — got away with abusing young women over the two decades he worked at the university.

Schuette said retired prosecutor William Forsyth, who has 40-plus years of experience, will work full time on the independent probe.

As special prosecutor, Forsyth will lead a team that includes top investigators from the state attorney general's office and the State Police.

"What's got Michigan State in some trouble here is the sense that they withheld certain information," Forsyth said. "Maybe because it was going to put them in a better light, but you simply can't do that."

"No individual and no department at Michigan State University is off limits," he warned.

"Who at Michigan State knew or was aware of what he was doing?"

Nassar was sentenced Wednesday to up to 175 years in prison after being convicted of abusing young female patients. The abuse occurred at his sports medicine clinic at Michigan State University as well as training facilities sanctioned by USA Gymnastics.