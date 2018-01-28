After an exhausting night ascent, a rescue mission found the French mountaineer Elisabeth Revol on the slopes of Pakistan's treacherous "Killer Mountain", but a Polish climber who had been with her remained missing, Poland's winter climbing team said.

Revol and her climbing companion Tomasz Mackiewicz had called for help on Friday from about 7,400 metres up Pakistan's second highest peak, the 8,126 metre (26,660 feet) Nanga Parbat.

A team of elite Polish climbers, who had been attempting the first winter ascent of the nearby K2 mountain, rushed to try to rescue them.

"!!! Elisabeth #Revol found !!!" the Polish winter climbing team said on Facebook.

Ludovic Giambiasi, Revol's partner, wrote on Facebook that two team members would descend with Revol after resting in the open for a couple of hours. They were not able to find Mackiewicz, he said, and would have to leave without him.

"It's a terrible and painful decision. ... All our thoughts go out to Tomek's family and friends. We are crying," Giambiasi wrote.