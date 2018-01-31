The US State Department said on Wednesday it had designated Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, as a terrorist.

The State Department said in a statement that Haniyeh, along with two groups active in Egypt and one in the Palestinian territories, were listed as specially designated global terrorists.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the designations "target key terrorist groups and leaders – including two sponsored and directed by Iran – who are threatening the stability of the Middle East, undermining the peace process, and attacking our allies Egypt and Israel."

TRT World's Muhannad Alami reports from Ramallah.

In Gaza, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said: "We reject and condemn the decision and we see it as a reflection of the domination by a gang of Zionists of the American decision.

"The decision is worthless," he added.

Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip, does not recognise Israel, and is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and some other Western countries.

TRT World spoke with the executive director of the Arab Center, Khalil Jahshan about the decision, which he says was unexpected.