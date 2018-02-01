Suspected Balkan crime boss Naser Kelmendi was sentenced to six years in prison in Kosovo on Thursday for trafficking drugs, but cleared of murder, organised crime and other charges.

The Kosovo-born ethnic Albanian with Bosnian citizenship was blacklisted in 2012 by US authorities, who have accused him of heading a family network distributing heroin and other drugs through Afghanistan to Turkey and into Europe.

He was arrested a year later in Kosovo on a warrant issued by Bosnia, where prosecutors accused him of a string of crimes in their territory.

But he stayed in Kosovo, as the two countries do not have an extradition agreement. His case was handled by judges from an EU mission, who take cases seen as too sensitive for the local judiciary.

The 61-year-old was convicted of drug trafficking but acquitted on eight other counts including participating in organised crime and aggravated murder.