TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Kilicdaroglu re-elected as head of Turkey's main opposition party
Current chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu gets 790 out of 1,237 votes at the party's 36th ordinary congress on Saturday.
Kilicdaroglu re-elected as head of Turkey's main opposition party
Kemal Kilicdaroglu casts his vote during the main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) 36th ordinary congress in Ankara, Turkey on February on 3, 2018. / AA
February 4, 2018

Kemal Kilicdaroglu was re-elected chairman of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) on Saturday.   

Voting was held in the capital, Ankara, at the party's 36th ordinary congress chaired by Yilmaz Buyukersen, mayor of Eskisehir Metropolitan Municipality.   

Kilicdaroglu received 790 out of 1,237 valid votes as his main opponent - Muharrem Ince, a lawmaker from northwestern Yalova province - secured 447 votes.   

Recommended

Thirteen delegates abstained from voting.   

Ince, a former deputy group chairman of the party, also ran for the chairmanship against Kilicdaroglu in the 2014 party congress, where 740 delegates voted for Kilicdaroglu while Ince secured 415 votes. 

Kilicdaroglu has been leading the party since May 2010.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry