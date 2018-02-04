WORLD
South Sudan factions to hold peace talks in Ethiopia
New round of peace talks are scheduled for next week in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa but not many are optimistic with yet another round of negotiations.
The war has killed over 50,000 people and displaced over 12 million leading to the worst refugee crisis since the Rwandan genocide. / Reuters Archive
February 4, 2018

The South Sudan conflict remains one of the most enduring in Africa, one the international community has tried many times to resolve. 

The African country's warring factions signed a peace deal in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa last year.

It was just like previous deals that proved to be an exercise for the camera.

Back home, forces loyal to President Salva Kirr and former Vice President RiekMachar continued their offensive. 

The war has killed over 50,000 people and displaced over 12 million leading to the worst refugee crisis since the Rwandan genocide.

Now a new round of peace talks by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development - a regional negotiating body is scheduled for Monday in Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

TRT World'sAdeshwa Josh reports that it's hard to tell which way the new round of peace talks will go. 

SOURCE:TRT World
