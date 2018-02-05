Fresh talks on the crisis in South Sudan began in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Monday as pressure mounts on leaders to take stronger action to end the country's five-year-old civil war.

The talks in Addis Ababa have been convened by the East African bloc IGAD (Inter Governmental Authority on Development) to push the warring sides back to the negotiating table after a 2015 peace deal collapsed.

Ethiopia's foreign minister Workineh Gebeyehu said this was the "very last chance" to end the "nightmare" for South Sudanese people.

"You, collectively, by your personal and political interests are responsible for the nightmare your own people are going through," Gebeyehu told South Sudanese delegates.

"You have had numerous opportunities to change directions. You have repeatedly failed to do so," he said.

"This really is the very last chance for you to accept your responsibilities and take the necessary actions."

Arms embargo

The United States banned the export of weapons and defence services to South Sudan, stepping up pressure against President Salva Kiir and signaling that Washington is losing patience with the young nation's leaders after repeated agreements to end the violence.

Neighbouring countries and African groups, such as the eight-member IGAD are under increased pressure to sanction South Sudanese officials who undermine the peace process.