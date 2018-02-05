The United States accused Russia on Monday of delaying the adoption of a UN Security Council condemnation of reported chlorine gas attacks in Syria that left many injured in recent days, including children.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley told the council that there was "obvious evidence from dozens of victims" to corroborate the chlorine attacks in rebel-held Eastern Ghouta.

"Now we have reports that the Assad regime has used chlorine gas against its people multiple times in recent weeks, including just yesterday," Haley said.

Russia hit back and accused the United States of waging a "propaganda campaign" aimed at falsely blaming regime leader Assad for chemical attacks.

"It's completely clear to us the goal is to basically accuse the Syrian (regime) government of chemical weapons use where no perpetrators have been identified," said Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

The United States has proposed a draft statement condemning the use of chemicals as a weapon but Russia requested that adoption be delayed to provide comments, diplomats said.

"Russia has delayed the adoption of this statement - a simple condemnation of Syrian children being suffocated by chlorine gas," said Haley.

TRT World'sFrank Ucciardo has more details from New York.