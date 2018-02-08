WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia's UN envoy says Daesh militants join SDF
Last month at least 120 Daesh militants have joined the Syrian Democratic Forces, said Russian top diplomat at the UN.
Vasily Nebenzya is Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations since 27 July 2017 as full authority to represent the government. / AFP
February 8, 2018

Last month Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have released 400 Daesh militants and 120 other members of the group have joined SDF, Russia's top diplomat at the UN said on Thursday.

Previously the BBCuncovered details of a secret deal that the YPG let hundreds of Daesh terrorists – including foreign militants – and their families escape from Raqqa in Syria.

“The fact that such an issue remains virtually unnoticed serves as a testament to a persistent double standard with respect to terrorists,” Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia Nebenzia said, according to the Anadolu Agency.

“All those who delivered direct or indirect assistance to ISIL (Daesh), not to mention the fighters themselves, must be held to account.”

Recommended

The US partner fighting against Daesh, the YPG, is Syrian branch of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Nebenzia stressed that Daesh have $2 million monthly revenue - which is based on petroleum and gas smuggling - is declining while the group is trying to increase its income sources from the internet through modern technology.

At a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Russia will ask the US delegation to explain the US-led coalition's strike on pro-regime forces in Syria.

He said such move by the US-led coalition is "very regrettable". Nebenzia said Russia would bring up the issue at the consultations later in the day.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
