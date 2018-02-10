Israeli pilots were forced to abandon an F-16 jet that crashed in northern Israel on Saturday after coming under heavy anti-aircraft counter fire from Syria, the Israeli military said.

The pilots were injured and evacuated to a hospital, the statement added.

The incident took place after Israel shot down an Iranian drone that infiltrated the country earlier on in the day, the military said.

The statement also said the Israeli military struck Iranian targets in Syria from which the drone was launched. The military called the incident a "severe and irregular violation of Israeli sovereignty."

Sirens sounded in northern Israel as a result of massive Syrian fire.

TRT World'sArabella Munro reports.