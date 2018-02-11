In Romania, communism fell in 1989, but the country is yet to make peace with its past. Thousands of crimes alleged to have been perpetrated inside state orphanages under the former regime are being investigated.

States exposed the appalling conditions that children were being kept in, in state-run orphanages, and the abuse they suffered.

They were known as 'Ceausescu's children'.

The Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes published the results of its investigation into three former orphanages and it recorded the murders of 771 children.