The UN envoy for South Sudan said he hopes "some form of agreement" will be signed on Friday in Ethiopia's capital where talks are taking place aimed at ending the country's five-year civil war.

"It might not go quite as far as we all would have hoped, but it might provide the platform for ongoing discussions," UN's David Shearer told reporters on Thursday.

Shearer said the negotiations "didn't start well" last week, but over the last three days the parties have split into smaller groups "and there appears to be quite a bit more progress."

The two issues currently being discussed are security and constitutional and governance matters, he said.

The Ethiopian-led talks are backed by the African Union and the regional group IGAD, which is an eight-country trade in Africa.

There were high hopes that South Sudan would have peace and stability after its independence from neighbouring Sudan in 2011.

But the country plunged into ethnic violence in December 2013 when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, started battling those loyal to Riek Machar, his former vice president who is a Nuer.

A peace deal signed in August 2015 didn't stop the fighting — and a cessation of hostilities agreement this past December 24 was broken within hours.