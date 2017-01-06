TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey asserts 'right' to close key base for coalition
Ankara says coalition forces are reluctant to support its latest push to retake the Syrian town of Al Bab.
Turkey asserts 'right' to close key base for coalition
The US-led coalition has been using the Incirlik airbase in southern Turkey to launch air strikes against Daesh positions in Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 6, 2017

Ankara is questioning the lack of support for Turkey's fight against Daesh in northern Syria. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Thursday said Turkey has the right to close off access to the key Incirlik airbase if coalition forces do not cooperate.

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavasoglu, added: "Closing the Incirlik base is not on our agenda for now, but there is no sense in keeping it open if the coalition will not provide support against Daesh."

Recommended

The US-led coalition uses the airbase in southern Turkey to launch air strikes against Daesh positions in Syria. But Ankara says coalition forces have provided insufficient support for its latest push to retake the Syrian town of Al Bab.

The United States responded on Thursday, saying it appreciates the access provided by Turkey to the Incirlik air base in southern Turkey and looks forward to that continuing, according to Pentagon spokesperson Peter Cook.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'