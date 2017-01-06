Ankara is questioning the lack of support for Turkey's fight against Daesh in northern Syria. Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on Thursday said Turkey has the right to close off access to the key Incirlik airbase if coalition forces do not cooperate.

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavasoglu, added: "Closing the Incirlik base is not on our agenda for now, but there is no sense in keeping it open if the coalition will not provide support against Daesh."