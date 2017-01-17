What is Samsung's vice chairman being accused of?

Lee is facing bribery charges. It is alleged the company provided $36.42 million to businesses and foundations set up by a friend of Park to secure a merger between two Samsung affiliates.

The vice chairman, who was questioned for 22 hours over the charges last week, is due in court on Wednesday, where it will be decided if an arrest warrant is to be issued in his name.

The charges against Lee are part of a larger scandal involving Park.

Why is Park in hot water?

The controversy centres around Choi Soon-Sil, a close friend of Park.

Choi is accused of using her ties with the president to coerce top local firms, one of them Samsung, into "donating" nearly $70 million to dubious non-profit foundations which Choi then used as her "personal ATMs", in exchange for political favours.

Samsung is the single biggest contributor to the foundations set up by Choi, with a revenue equivalent to a fifth of South Korea's GDP.

How will this affect politics in South Korea?