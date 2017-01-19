What was the reaction?

The social media reaction was intense.

Many people criticised the image, displayed in Cranbourne, Melbourne saying it was "divisive" and did not reflect Australia Day.

Supporters of controversial senator Pauline Hanson from the One Nation Party, who in her maiden speech in 2016 called for a Muslim immigration ban, attacked the image in online forums. They said the billboard was "anti-Australian" and "too politically correct".

The company behind the billboard, QMS, allegedly received multiple threats and abusive message from far-right wing groups. The matter is being investigated by the Victorian government.

But there were many who defended the billboard.

"We are a multicultural nation, if you have a problem with that, maybe you should leave," Facebook user Gina Rose posted.

Victoria's Multicultural Affairs Minister Robin Scott said Australia Day is about bringing people together and celebrating diversity.

"It's very disappointing to see a small minority attacking proud Australians for their love of their country," Scott said.

"Anyone who considers this a victory needs a refresher on the true meaning of Australia Day," said Scott after the billboard was taken down.

What is Australia Day?

It is a national public holiday celebrated on January 26, which commemorates the arrival of the first British settlers in 1788. It represents the day Australia was declared a British colony however it is not celebrated by many members of the Indigenous community. Indigenous Australians see it as "Invasion Day" and associated with dispossession and genocide.

How has this affected the girls?

Lawyer and community advocate Mariam Veiszadeh, who spoke to the girls and their family, told TRT World the girls "feel scared" after the billboards were removed.

"The girls and their families were shocked...that shock turned into bitter disappointment to hear that the billboards had been removed because people had made violent threats against them," Veiszadeh said.