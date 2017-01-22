WORLD
1 MIN READ
Yahya Jammeh hands over power to President Adama Barrow in Gambia
Jammeh's departure ends a political crisis that erupted on his refusal to step down following last month's election defeat.
Yahya Jammeh hands over power to President Adama Barrow in Gambia
Former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh boards a private jet before departing Banjul airport, Gambia January 21, 2017 into exile. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 22, 2017

Former Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh on Saturday handed over power to President Adama Barrow.

Residents in Banjul took to the streets to celebrate his departure. But not everyone was happy with Jammeh's decision to leave.

The veteran ruler's supporters cried as their leader left the country. They still believe he was the best man for the job.

Yahya Jammeh lost presidential elections but ignored multiple deadlines to quit, even as West African armies entered the country to support new leader Adama Barrow.

Recommended

He ruled Gambia for more than two decades.

TRT World'sBen Said gives more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla