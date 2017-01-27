Who are the people behind these Twitter accounts?

Current and former employees of federal agencies, scientists, environmental activists, journalists and their supporters are operating the accounts. Some feeds were privately launched and others are run by small teams.

They have borrowed the names and logos of a number of departments, which include the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Park Service, Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Forest Service, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Weather Service, and NASA among others.

Why are they protesting?

They are protesting government restrictions they see as 'censorship'.

In the first week of the new administration, gag orders and suspensions were issued on US federal agencies, restricting their media access and social media use. Internal directives were given to several environmental agencies, requiring them to curb their dissemination of information to the public.

Last week, Interior Department staff were told to stop posting on Twitter after an employee re-tweeted posts about the low attendance at Trump's inauguration. Employees from other agencies, such as the EPA and the Health Department, confirmed the notices asking them to remove web pages and limit their social media usage.

Many government employees were concerned about how material on climate change and civil rights had disappeared from the White House website.

What do the "rogue" scientists want to achieve?

The unofficial EPA account called @ActualEPAFacts told BBC News the feed, run by three EPA employees, was set up after a gag order stopped them from giving interviews relating to their research.

They told BBC News that their goal is to make sure "factual information about climate change and other scientific research continues to be shared during the Trump administration".

The @AltNatParkSer, who claim to be National Park Service employees, told The Washington Post they are fearful of losing their jobs if they identify themselves.

"We will not be identifying ourselves due to the anger and threats coming from President Trump's loyalists...we are just here to push the science that is being dismantled by the current administration," the group told The Washington Post.

What are they tweeting about?

They are directly addressing the president and undermining his tweets. Many accounts are tweeting facts about carbon emissions and climate change, using #Climate and #Resist.